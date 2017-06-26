Deathnotices Monday 26th June, 2017

Maura Lally nee Walsh

Doon East, Rosscahill and formerly Ashe Road, Shantalla and Leam, Oughterard. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Maura Lally tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridget Staunton nee Hall

Colman’s Road, Shantalla and formerly of Labane. In her 100th year. Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Bridget Staunton tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Chris McDonnell nee Foye

Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Chris McDonnell tomorrowTuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.