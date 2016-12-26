Deathnotices Monday 26th Dec, 2016

Bernie Frain nee Corcoran

Lurgan Park, Renmore. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining Church. Mass for Bernie Frain Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

John better known as Toby Quinn

Moy, Kinvara. Reposing at The Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for John Quinn tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Eamonn O’Connor

Drum Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood St. Galway tomorrow Tuesday from 4. Removal at 6 to Bushypark Church. Mass for Eamonn O’Connor Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Thomas better known as ‘Toddie’ Regan

Kilbeacanty, Gort. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Georges Street, Gort this afternoon from 4 until 6. Removal afterwards to his residence. Funeral arriving at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty for mass for Toddie Regan tomorrow Tuesday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Kilbeacanty Old Graveyard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Padraic O’Connell

Cloonbiggeen, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining Church. Mass for Padraic O’Connell tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Tom Finn

Moorpark, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home Athenry this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Tom Finn tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Marie Larkin nee Buckley

Galway Road, Tuam and formerly Newtownmorris, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Cathedral Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Marie Larkin tomorrow Tuesday at 12:30. Cremation service at Islands Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Cork on Wednesday at 3. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Martin Ward

Ballyloughane, Renmore. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining Church. Mass for Martin Ward tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House strictly private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.