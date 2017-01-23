15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Deathnotices Monday 23rd Jan, 2017

January 23, 2017

Philomena Morris nee Murphy

Manhattan, New York and formerly of  Willmount House, Athenry.  Funeral cortege arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry for Mass for Philomena Morris tomorrow Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Nancy Cannon nee Kinnevay

Lower Shantalla Road and formerly of Billamore, Oughterard.  Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard.  Mass for Nancy Cannon tomorrow Tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Martin Corcoran

Corrib Park, Newcastle.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road.  Mass for Martin Corcoran tomorrow Tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Henry Molloy

Garrymore, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Annaghbride, Newtowndaly, Loughrea.  Funeral cortege arriving at Sacred Heart Church Kilconnell for mass for Henry Molloy today at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery.

Death Notices
