Deathnotices Monday 21st August, 2017

Margaret also known as Maggie Hughes nee Williams

Clogherboy, Tuam. In her 96th year. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Maggie Hughes on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killererin old cemetery.

Paddy Higgins

Coolough, Menlo. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7. Mass for Paddy Higgins on Wednesday at 11 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to Menlo cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridget Diskin nee Kenny

Redmount Hill, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Eyrecourt Church. Mass for Bridget Diskin tomorrow, Tuesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

John Joe Hughes

Tullinadaly Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St., Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for John Joe Hughes tomorrow, Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Mary O’ Brien nee Flaherty

College Road. Reposing at The O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow, Tuesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane to arrive for mass for Mary O’ Brien at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private on Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to I.C.U. University Hospital Galway.

Louie O’ Leary

Formerly of Salthill. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ The King, Salthill. Mass for Louie O’ Leary tomorrow, Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eileen Hughes nee Gilvarry

Newcastle and formerly of Forster Court and Main Street, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her daughters home at 51 Upper Newcastle this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Eileen Hughes at 11. Removal afterwards to St. Tiernan’s Church, Crossmolina for prayers at approximately 3. Funeral afterwards to Crossmolina Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.