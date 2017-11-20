Deathnotices Monday 20th November, 2017

John Paul Campbell

Carraigweir, Weir Road, Tuam; Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Athenry Road, Tuam. Funeral service for John Paul Campbell will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam. Removal of his ashes at 1 to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Madra Galway.

Maureen Kelly

St. Vincent’s Ave, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Maureen Kelly on Wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Heskin Moran

Kilcoona, Headford and formerly of The Neale Co. Mayo. Reposing at Carey’s funeral home, Claran road, Headford this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from her home, Kilcoona, tomorrow Tuesday to arrive at St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel, for mass for Mary Heskin Moran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.