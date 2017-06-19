15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Monday 19th June, 2017

By Reception
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 9:08 am

Michael Mullins

46 Cullairbaun and Rahard, Athenry.  Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry.  Mass for Michael Mullins tomorrow, Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Tom McHugh

Deerpark, Headford.  Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 8 to St Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel.  Mass for Tom McHugh tomorrow, Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Death Notices
