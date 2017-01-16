Deathnotices Monday 16th Jan, 2016

Bernadette Finn Pattenden

Clooncaliga, Moylough, Ballinasloe and Claddagh, Lavally, Tuam. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Bernadette Finn Pattenden tomorrow Tuesday at 11 at St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Houses private, by request.

Dan Coleman

Gurteen, Ballygar. Reposing at Morans Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 6 until 8. Removal afterwards to St. Brendan’s Church, Toghergar. Mass for Dan Coleman tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killian cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croi.

Tess Walshe

Coral Haven Nursing Home and late of Whitehall. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Tuesday from 9.30. Removal at 10.30 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street for mass for Tess Walshe at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Maureen Newell nee Cunningham

Oaklands, Headford and formerly of Feeragh, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church Headford. Mass for Maureen Newell tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Paddy Joe Joyce

Ballynahalla, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Paddy Joe Joyce tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Una Bermingham

Raheen, Mountbellew. Reposing at The Pastoral Centre beside Mountbellew Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Una Bermingham tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

Bernard better known as‘Bernie Walsh

Doire Lochán Thoir, Furbo, Spiddal and formerly of Shantalla. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Realt Na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Bernie Walsh tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Realt Na Mara Cemetery, Furbo.

Monica Heveran nee Reid

Tuam. Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home Multyfarnham, Westmeath this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral arriving at the Cathedral of the assumption, Tuam for mass for Monica Heveran tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Edward Sweeney

Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of the Holy Family Church, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Edward Sweeney tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Colman

Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Andrew’s church, Leitrim. Mass for Mary Colman tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilteskil Cemetery.

Darren Lavelle

Knocknacarra and 8 Bolling Brook Drive, Swinford. Reposing at Campbell’s Funeral Home, Swinford today from 3:30. Removal at 6 to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Swinford. Mass for Darren Lavelle tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilconduff Cemetery, Swinford. House private, by request.

Mary Crehan nee Carty

Lehenagh, Castleblakney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Boher Bannagh, New bridge. In her 103rd year. Mass for Mary Crehan today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery, New Bridge.