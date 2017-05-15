Deathnotices Monday 15th May, 2017

Ann also known as Nan Carmody nee McInerney

Dalysfort Road, Salthill and formerly of Kilballyowen, Kilkee, Co. Clare.n Mass for Nan Carmody in Church of Christ the King, Salthill tomorrow tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

John Walsh

19 Rockbarton Road, Salthill and formerly of Aughagowla, Westport, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave tomorrow tuesday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for John Walsh on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Margaret Lawless nee Hanley

Castlelawn Heights and formerly of Menlo and Claremorris. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothár Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Coolough. Mass for Margaret Lawless tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery.

Sr. Joseph Higgins

Presentation Convent Tuam and late of Kilmovee, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the Convent Chapel in Tuam today with evening prayer at 5:30. Mass for Sr. Joseph Higgins tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in the convent chapel. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Patrick better known as Pa Burke

Cortoon, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to St Patrick’s Church, Kilmaine for mass for Pa Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Kilmaine.

Kathleen Delaney

FanaGlas, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, in the grounds of Holy Family Church, Mervue this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brigid’s Church Ballybane. Mass for Kathleen Delaney tomorrow tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.