The Home Run

Deathnotices Monday 14th August, 2017

By Reception
August 14, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Bridie Long nee Fennessy

Church Street, Gort.  Reposing at her home today from 5 until 7.  Mass for Bridie Long tomorrow tuesday at 2 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Margaret Walsh nee Corcoran

4 Church Street, Creagh, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary, Ballinasloe this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh.  Mass for Margaret Walsh tomorrow, Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

Peter John also known as PJ Nally

Curragh, Castlebar and late of Shrule Grove, Caherlistrane.  Reposing at The Coady Funeral Home this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Church of The Holy Rosary, Castlebar.  Mass for Peter John Nally tomorrow, Tuesday at 11:30.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

 

Deirdre Dolan nee Cassidy

Kilquine, Craughwell and formerly of Tuam.  Arriving at St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana today for mass for Deirdre Dolan at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery.  No flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

 

Death Notices
