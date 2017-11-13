15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Monday 13th November, 2017

November 13, 2017

Christy McEvilly

Cregg, Oughterard.  Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5.  Removal at 6:30 to Oughterard Church.  Mass for Christy McEvilly tomorrow tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery, Oughterard.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Wade

New Inn Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home,  Athenry this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun.  Mass for Mary Wade tomorrow Tuesday at 11 followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Aras Mhuire Tuam.

Michael Egan

Ballymara Milltown, Tuam.  Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church Milltown.  Mass for Michael Egan tomorrow Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery.  House private, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John Birch

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Devon, England.  Service will be held in St. Mary’s Funeral Home Menlough this evening from 6.  Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Shannon Crematorium for private cremation at 2.

Tomás Kelly

Kilronan, Inishmore, Aran Islands.  Reposing at his residence this morning from 11.  Removal at 7 to Kilronan Church.  Mass for Tomás Kelly tomorrow Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Cill Einne cemetery.                                                                                                      

Martin Connaire

Aille, Loughrea.  In his 101st year.  Mass for Martin Connaire today at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  No flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Father Tomás Kiggins

St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Roxboro, Kilchreest and Nakuru, Kenya, IMU, Dublin.  Mass for Father Tomás Kiggins today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan.  Funeral afterwards to the Society Cemetery.

Death Notices
