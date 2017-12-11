Deathnotices Monday 11th December, 2017

John O’Donnell

Clynagh, Carraroe. Reposing at Lydon’s Funeral Home, Carraroe this evening from 6:30. Removal at 7:30 to Seipeál Mhic ara, Carraroe. Mass for John O’Donnell tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh cemetery.

Paddy Gillespie

Carrowmanagh Oughterard and formerly of Glencolmcille Co. Donegal. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Paddy Gillespie tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.

Josephine also known as Josie McNamara nee Henchy

Ohilly, Woodford and formerly of Feakle Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Mass for Josie McNamara tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society, Galway Hospice or the Irish Kidney Association.

Mary Hansberry nee Whyte

Castle Ellen, Athenry and formerly of Cloonsheecahill. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Mary Hansberry tomorrow Tuesday at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association and Palliative Care.

Rita Walsh nee Naughton

Derrycrib, Furbo and formerly of Seamus Quirke Road, Newcastle. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Rita Walsh tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo.

Nancy Crowe nee Delargey

Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Nancy Crowe tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.