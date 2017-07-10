Deathnotices Monday 10th July, 2017

Maura Daly nee McHugh

Woodquay, Tuam. In her 95th year. Reposing at her home all day today and tomorrow. Removal tomorrow tuesday evening at 8 to St. Benen’s Church, Kilbannon. Mass for Maura Daly on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Michael Giles

Cregboy, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Michael Giles tomorrow tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Eileen Moloney nee Carry

18 Garbally Demesne, Brackernagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Eileen Moloney tomorrow, Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Hospital Palliative Care.

Josephine Noone nee Carrick

McBride Avenue, Old Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Holy Family Church, Mervue. Mass for Josephine Noone tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request.