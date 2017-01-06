Deathnotices Friday 6th Jan, 2016

Liam Hoare

Mulpit, Athenry and formerly of Baile an tSleibhe, Ventry, Co. Kerry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Liam Hoare tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Athenry Cancer Care.

Isabelle McLeod

Derrycallin North, Ballinakill, Gort. Reposing at Dolans Funeral Home, Shanaglish tomorrow saturday from 5. Removal at 6 to Church of Ireland, Ardrahan. Funeral service for Isabelle McLeod on Sunday at 3:30. Private cremation on Monday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin.

Breda Rafferty nee Dockery

Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road and formerly of Croghan, Roscommon. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Saturday to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road for mass for Breda Rafferty at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Donal Fordham

Gort and formerly of Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Church of the Annunciation , Clarinbridge this evening from 6 until 7.30. Mass for Donal Fordham tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Gort Social services.

Eddie Murphy

Rockhill, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Eddie Murphy tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to CROI.

Annie Quinn nee Mahon

Kilkeedy, Tubber, Co. Clare. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Tubber. Mass for Annie Quinn tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilkeedy cemetery.

Padraic Connolly

Seamupheistín, Costello, Connemara. Removal from his home today to Oughterard Church for mass for Padraic Connolly at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private this morning and no flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridget Fox nee McHugh

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Forster Street. In her 104th year. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Saturday to Galway Cathedral for mass for Bridget Fox at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.