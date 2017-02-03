Deathnotices Friday 3rd February, 2017

Annie Teresa Grennan

Drumacoo, Kilcolgan. Reposing at her home today from 12 with a farewell mass at 4. Removal to St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen tomorrow Saturday for mass for Annie Teresa Grennan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery.

Margaret Comer

Scregg, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 7. Mass for Margaret Comer in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin on Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Thomas Boland

Killimor, Ballinasloe and formerly of Loughrea. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to adjoining St. Joseph’s Church. Mass for Thomas Boland tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s CNU, Loughrea.

Kevin Greaney

Ballygreaney, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Kevin Greaney tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Nancy Garvey nee Farrell

Ballylee, Peterswell, Gort. Reposing at her daughter Orla and Billy Shearer’s home in Dromore, Peterswell this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Nancy Garvey tomorrow Saturday at 10 in St. Thomas’s Church, Peterswell. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Fr. William Fallon

Manchester, England, Ardcloon, Garrafrauns and formerly of Ballinlass, Dunmore. Reposing at Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore tomorrow Saturday evening from 8:30. Mass for Fr. William Fallon on Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Christopher also known as Christy Cosgrove

Main Street, Milltown, Co. Kerry and formerly of Brierfield, Moylough. Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to Sacred Heart Church, Milltown, Co. Kerry. Mass for Christy Cosgrove tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Milltown cemetery.