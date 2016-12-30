Deathnotices Friday 30th Dec, 2016

Frank Moran

Knocknacarra Road, Salthill. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to the Church. Mass for Frank Moran tomorrow Saturday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Michael also known as Joe Thornton

Kilcornan, Clarinbridge and formally of Taramuid, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Annunciation Clarinbridge. Mass for Joe Thornton tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

John Crehan

Abbert, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for John Crehan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Julie Finnerty

Toureen, Carraroe. Removal from her residence to Carraroe Church today for mass for Julie Finnerty at 2. Funeral afterwards to Clynach Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Aras Mhic Dara.





Johnny Riddell

St. Michael’s Place, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his son Sean’s residence in Derrymullen today from 4 until 8. Private removal tomorrow morning to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Johnny Riddell at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit.

Owen Shannon

Carra East, Ballintubber, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home , Barrack Street, Loughrea today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Owen Shannon tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilnadeema Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Vincent Walsh

Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Derrybrien, Loughrea. Reposing at Derrybrien Church today from 12:30 until 2. Funeral afterwards to Local Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Motor Neuron disease.

Katie Gannon nee Walsh

Boula Ower, Headford. Mass for Katie Gannon in Glencorrib Church today at 10. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Association.

Dan Clarke

Emlough Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Mass for Dan Clarke tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery.