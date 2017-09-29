Deathnotices Friday 29th Sept, 2017

Patrick Noblett,

Carrigean, Craughwell and formerly of Hennessy Road, Waterford. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford this evening from 8 until 9 with prayers at 8:30. Private Cremation to follow.

Joseph also known as Joe Daly

Forthbrown, Lavally, Tuam. Reposing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Funeral Home, Clonberne this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Clonberne Church. Mass for Joe Daly tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Trust.

Patrick also known as Pat Faherty

Glenbrack, Gort and formerly of Freeport, Barna. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Pat Faherty on Sunday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Spiddal.

Very Reverend Canon Padraig O’Connor

Mountbellew and formerly of St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam and Killererin, Annaghdown, Barnaderg, Corofin and Westport. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough today from 4 until 9. Removal at 10:30 tomorrow Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew for mass for Very Reverend Canon Padraig O’Connor at 12. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Sophie Coll

Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Sophie Coll tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Furbo Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Madra, the ISPCA and the Donkey Sanctuary. Family flowers only, by request.

Christine Power

Bushfield Care Centre, Oranmore and formerly of McHugh Avenue, Mervue and Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Mass for Christine Power this morning at 11 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Aughrim.

Aidan Lennon

Clarinbridge and formerly of Kellysgrove, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert today for mass for Aidan Lennon at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Michael Healy

Castleffrench, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Removal from his home today to Caltra Church for mass for Michael Healy at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.