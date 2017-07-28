Deathnotices Friday 28th July, 2017

Jarlath Hogan

Lakeshore Drive, Renmore and Laught, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Jarlath Hogan tomorrow saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery.

Julie Anne Green

Galway and formerly of Virginia, Co. Cavan. Funeral service for Julie Anne Green in Church of Ireland, Virginia, Co. Cavan tomorrow Saturday at 2. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Cavan Hospice.

Micilín Tess McDonagh

An Cuileán, Carraroe. Reposing at Lydons Funeral Home, Carraroe this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Micilín Tess McDonagh tomorrow saturday at 12 in St. MacDara’s Church, Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh cemetery.

Patrick Reidy

Tumnahulla, Currandulla and formerly of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry. Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue this evening from 5 until 8. Reposing again at Our Lady of Knock Funeral Home, Lackagh tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 6. Mass for Patrick Reidy on Sunday at 11:30 in Lackagh Church. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Agnes Connelly nee Corless

Castlehackett, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph’s Church, Caherlistrane. Mass for Agnes Connelly tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Charity of your choice.

Michael Fallon

Ballyeighter, Aille and formerly of Ballyduggan, Loughrea and Shanbally, Craughwell. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday for mass for Michael Fallon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilnadeema cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Patient Comfort Fund.