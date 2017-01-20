Deathnotices Friday 20th January, 2017

Nanette O’Donnell nee Marnell

Oldfield, Kingston and formerly of St. Mary’s Terrace, Taylors Hill. Arriving at St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road tomorrow Saturday for mass for Nanette O’Donnell at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

John O’Brien

Móinéar, Bothuna, Spiddal and formerly of Coillrua, Inverin and Prospect Hill. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for John O’Brien tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Cill Éinne Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterward to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers Association.

Philomena Callinan nee Cahill

Carhunaclohe, Crusheen, Co. Clare. In her 93rd year. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Crusheen Church. Mass for Philomena Callinan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumcliffe cemetery, Ennis.

Peter Kyne

Coventry and London UK and formerly of Beaghbeg, Caherlistrane. Arriving at Church of Mary Immaculate and St Joseph, Caherlistrane this evening at 8. Mass for Peter Kyne tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donoghpatrick Cemetery.

Maurice O’Connell

Knocknacarra and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to the Church. Mass for Maurice O’Connell tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Joseph Comar

Pitch View, Cappatagle, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Cappatagle this morning for mass for Patrick Joseph Comar at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle cemetery. House private this morning, by request.

Sheila Howley nee Keane

Mannin, Craughwell. In her 92nd year. Mass for Sheila Howley today at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane . Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry.