Deathnotices Friday 16th July, 2017

Della McDonagh nee Glynn

Cappagh, Ballyshrule and formerly of Lisduff, Killimor. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Della McDonagh tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Killimor.

Mary Dempsey nee Gordon

Cloosh, Kinvara and formerly of Primrose Street, Bolton, Uk and Castleffrench, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Kiernan’s Church, Doorus. Mass for Mary Dempsey tomorrow Saturday at 1 followed by Private Ceremony later.

James Grady

Race Course, Loughrea and formerly of Carnamadda, Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Jarlath’s Church, Ballyduggan. Mass for James Grady tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballyduggan local cemetery.

Annie Murphy nee Ryan

Skycur, Kiltormer and formerly of New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home today from 4. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer for mass for Annie Murphy at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Tommy Turke

Cartron, Oranmore. In his 95th year. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Tommy Turke tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore local cemetery.

Gillian Burke nee O’Connell

Homefarm, Moycullen and London. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen tomorrow Saturday for mass for Gillian Burke at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Michael Larkin

Gortnahorna, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Augustines Church, Clontuskert. Mass for Michael Larkin tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.

Gráinne also known as Gertie Byrne nee Quinn

The Glebe, Kinvara and formerly of Old Church Street, Athenry. Reposing at her son Niall Byrne’s home at The Glebe, Kinvara today from 4 until 8. Removal afterwards to St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Gráinne Byrne tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.