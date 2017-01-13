Deathnotices Friday 13th Jan, 2017

Anne Griffin nee Brennan

Newtown, Moycullen and formerly of Gortanadrung, Ballinatrillick, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Aiseiri, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Anne Griffin on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Comer

Kilcahill, Claregalway and formerly of Cashel, Glenamaddy. Reposing at his family home today from 4 until 8, house private at all other times. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla tomorrow Saturday for mass for John Comer at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Margaret Sweeney nee Ryan

Tubberjarlath Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Margaret Sweeney tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Patrick also known as Pat Hughes

Clonskeagh, Dublin and formerly of Caherlistrane. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum, Dublin this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Caherlistrane Church for mass for Pat Hughes at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick also known as Paddy Burke

51 Killester Park, Dublin 5 and formerly of Carnaseer, Dunmore. Reposing at his home in Dublin all day today. Mass for Paddy Burke tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Athlone. Funeral afterwards to Coosan Cemetery.

Kathleen Ward

Cosmona, Loughrea. Mass for Kathleen Ward today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.