Deathnotices Friday 10th Feb, 2017

Nappy Walsh nee Walsh

Ower East, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséiri, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Saturday from 4. Removal at 6:30 to Killanin Church. Mass for Nappy Walsh on Sunday at 3. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Martin Joyce

Glengowla West, Oughterard and formerly of Glenlosh, Maam and London. Reposing at Maam Valley Funeral Home tomorrow Saturday from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin, Maam. Mass for Martin Joyce on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Brennane Cemetery, Maam. House private, by request.

Frank Hynes

Aille, Grallagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Aille. Mass for Frank Hynes tomorrow Saturday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilteskil cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John also known as Jackie Molloy

Rusheens, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Jackie Molloy tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Cummer cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Daniels

Tooreen, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakilll today for mass for Paddy Daniels at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to CROI.

