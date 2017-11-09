Deathnotices Thursday 9th November, 2017

John F. Bourke

Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for John F. Bourke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Daniel also known as Danny Hynes

Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive tomorrow Friday to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea for burial at 12:30. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations welcome to CASA.

William also known as Billy Moran

Cahertubber East, Athenry and Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Billy Moran tomorrow Friday at 11 in Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, UCHG.

James also known as Jimmy Daly

Dereen, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Jimmy Daly tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy O’Brien

Cregmahon, Gort and formerly of Rincaha, Tubber, Co. Clare. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6 until 8. Private removal from his residence tomorrow Friday to Shanaglish Church for mass for Paddy O’Brien at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery, Co. Clare.

Margaret Moloney nee Connolly

Newtownmorris, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Margaret Moloney on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Stephen Canny

Kilbeg, Clonbur. Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Mass for Stephen Canny tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Francie O’Donnell

Gold Cave Terrace, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Francie O’Donnell tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers Asscoiation.