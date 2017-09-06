Deathnotices 6th September, 2017

Meta Kelly nee Farrington

Coolpark; 14 The Glebe and formerly of Aughlora, Tuam. In her 93rd year. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow thursday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Meta Kelly on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn cemetery.

Teresa Neill

The Orchard, Moylough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Annagh, Ballymacward. Reposing at her residence this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for Teresa Neill at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Brendan also known as Barney Winston

Ardrahan. Reposing at his home today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, Ardrahan for mass for Barney Winston at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croi.

Martin Dunleavy

Carheenlea, Turloughmore. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Martin Dunleavy tomorrow Thursday at 11 in Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh cemetery.

Margaret also known as Peggy Dooley nee Browne

Pallas, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Oratory adjoining St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Peggy Dooley tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Katie Potter nee Glynn

Grallagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe and Ballinacregg, Carnmore. Mass for Katie Potter today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Martin Nevin

Castleben, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin Nevin today at 12 in St. Killian’s Church, New Inn. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun local cemetery.