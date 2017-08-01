Deathnotices 1st August, 2017

Sr. Mary Emma Moyles

Dunmore. Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Dunmore this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Sr. Mary Emma Moyles tomorrow wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.

Michael also known as Mick Glynn

Whitestrand Park and formerly of South Park Place, The Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Mick Glynn tomorrow Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bridie Connolly nee Garvey

Loyola Park, College Road. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Bridie Connolly tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.