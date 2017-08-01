15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Deathnotices 1st August, 2017

By Reception
August 1, 2017

Time posted: 10:49 am

Sr. Mary Emma Moyles

Dunmore.  Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Dunmore this afternoon from 4.  Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Sr. Mary Emma Moyles tomorrow wednesday at 11:30.  Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.

Michael also known as Mick Glynn

Whitestrand Park and formerly of South Park Place, The Claddagh.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4:30.  Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh.  Mass for Mick Glynn tomorrow Wednesday at 10.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

Bridie Connolly nee Garvey

Loyola Park, College Road.  Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street.  Mass for Bridie Connolly tomorrow Wednesday at 11.    Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

print
Death Notices
Galway Races – Tuesday Preview
July 31, 2017
Deathnotices Monday 31st July, 2017
July 30, 2017
Death Notices Sunday 30th July, 2017 
July 29, 2017
Death Notices Saturday 29th July, 2017 