Death Notices, Wednesday 8th of February, 2017

Bridget Daly nee Byrne

Kilmurry, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Bridget Daly on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

Margaret better known as Peggy Carty O’Brien

Beach Court, Lower Salthill. Reposing at O’Flaherty’s Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 6:30. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh tomorrow Thursday for mass for Peggy Carty O’Brien at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family Flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

Thomas also known as Tom Conneally

Woodfield, Dunmore and formerly of HSE Gate Lodge, Merlin Park. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to Church of Christ the King, Kiltevna. Mass for Tom Conneally tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Sr. Mary Farragher

Poor Clare’s Monastery, Nun’s Island and formerly of The Neale, Co. Mayo. Reposing in the Monastery Chapel, Nun’s Island today from 2 until 6. Mass for Sr. Mary Farragher tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 in the Abbey Church, Francis Street. Funeral afterwards to the Monastery Cemetery.