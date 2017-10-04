Death Notices Wednesday 4th October, 2017

William also known as Bill Dervan

Ohillmore, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Mass for Bill Dervan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Anthony also known as Tony Blake

Tullach Árd, Rahoon and formerly of Abbey Terrace, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Loughrea this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Tony Blake tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Pat Folan

Sea View House, Lettermullen. Reposing at his home all day today and tomorrow Thursday. Mass for Pat Folan on Friday at 12 in Star of the Sea Church, Lettermullen. Funeral afterwards to Cuigeal Cemetery.