Death Notices Wednesday 27th December, 2017

Rosemary Fahey

Russane, Gort and 85 Ardleigh Park, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Reposing at Monahans funeral home, Gort tomorrow Thursday from 5.30, with prayers at 7.30. Mass for Rosemary Fahey on Friday at 12 in Kilbeacanty Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Bergin nee Greaney

Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Fohenagh, Ahascragh. Reposing at her home, Castleblakeney, tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 8. Removal on Friday to Church of our Lady of Lourdes, Caltra, for mass for Maureen Bergin at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Padraig Cosgrove

Kilgervin, Milltown. Reposing at Grogan’s funeral home, Tuam tomorrow Thursday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass for Padraig Cosgrove Friday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kilgervin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Marie McDonald nee Houlihan

Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and formerly of Loughrea. Reposing at her residence today. Removal at 10:45 tomorrow, Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown for mass for Marie McDonald at 11. Funeral afterwards to Hacketstown Cemetery.

Margaret Stone nee Roche

Hillsbrook, Bar na Derg, Tuam. In her 96th year. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Bar na Derg, Tuam tomorrow, Thursday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Margaret Stone on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Cassidy

Mountain South, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow, Thursday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Patrick Cassidy on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Merlin Park Hospital Dialysis Unit 7.

Brother Otteran Bernard also known as Brian Mohan

Patrician Brothers Monastery, Kingston. Reposing at the Monastery Chapel tomorrow, Thursday from 5 with prayers at 7. Removal to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road on Friday for mass for Brother Otteran Brian Mohan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Patsy Hanlon

Mount Prospect, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Complex this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Patsy Hanlon in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer tomorrow, Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Martin Devaney

St. Ignatius Terrace, Fairhill Road, Claddagh. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Martin Devaney tomorrow, Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Sarah Hynes nee Linnane

Parkmore, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to Doorus Church, Kinvara. Mass for Sarah Hynes tomorrow, Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Sheanon

Rathglass, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Áras Mhuire, New Inn this evening, from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Killian’s Church, New Inn. Mass for Patrick Sheanon tomorrow, Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Eugene Hardiman

Clough, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence in Clough, Gurteen, today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow, Thursday to St. Michaels Church, Gurteen for mass for Eugene Hardiman at 12. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery, Newcastle. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea. There is going to be a one way traffic system in operation this evening. Entry from the Clough road and Exit to Newcastle.

Sean Moylette

Fohenagh, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh for mass for Sean Moylette today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Fohenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Gerard also known as Gerry McInerney

Nenagh and Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Kennedys Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary today from 4. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Mass for Gerard McInerney tomorrow, Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigids Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.