Death Notices, Wednesday 25th of January, 2016

Margaret Lane

St. James’s Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Cloughballymore, Ballinderreen. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home this evening from 4:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Margaret Lane tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.

Catherine also known as Kate Hawkshaw

Pearse Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Kate Hawkshaw tomorrow Thursday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Martin also known at Mattie Staunton

Bellefield Road, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, London UK and formerly of Lisheenoran, Annaghdown. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown. Mass for Mattie Staunton tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to The Little Flower Nursing Home, Labane.

Alma Fleming

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at her home tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 9. House private at all other times. Removal on Friday to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin. No flowers, by request. A shuttle bus service will be in operation from St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy to Alma’s home from 5 on Thursday.

Mary Joyce nee Griffin

Ballyloughane Village, Renmore and formerly of Letteragh, Rahoon. Reposing at Áras Naofa Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Mary Joyce tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Naughton nee Fahy

London UK and late of The Demesne Cottages and Church View, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Naughton tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Dementia UK.

John Martyn

Keernaun, Headford. Mass for John Martyn today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.