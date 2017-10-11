15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Death Notices Wednesday 11th October, 2017

By Reception
October 11, 2017

Time posted: 8:11 am

Bernard Mongan

Cluide, Corrandulla.  Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Thursday from 3.  Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Bernard Mongan on Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Patricia also known as Pat McGowan nee Murphy

Solihull, Birmingham, England and formerly of Attymon, Athenry.  Mass for Pat McGowan on Friday at 11 in St. Edward’s Church, Selly Oaks, Birmingham.  Funeral afterwards to Windney Manor Cemetery.

Dermot Moran

Duniry, Loughrea and formerly of Coose, Whitegate, Co. Clare.  Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5.  Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry.  Mass for Dermot Moran tomorrow  Thursday at 2.  Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Woodford Youth Club.

Peter Folan

Curry, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Fairhill Road, Claddagh.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4.  Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh.  Mass for Peter Folan tomorrow Thursday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to The Galway Hospice Foundation.

John McCabe

Woodford.  Mass for John McCabe today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Angela Murphy

formerly of  Presentation Convent, Presentation Road, Galway and Tiaquin, Athenry.  Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Presentation Road today from 3.  Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church.  Mass for Sr. Angela Murphy tomorrow Thursday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Death Notices
