15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Death Notices Tuesday June 6th, 2017

By Reception
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 8:31 am

Nora Carr nee Barrett

Thullanoone, Moycullen.  Reposing at Aiséirí Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7:30 to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Moycullen.  Mass for  Nora Carr tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Margaret Farrell nee Madden

Dromore, Peterswell.  In her 92nd year.  Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Thomas’ Church Peterswell.  Mass for Margaret Farrell tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.

 Sean Halloran

Ballynonagh , Clonbur .  Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur this evening from 5.  Removal at 8 to Saint Patrick’s Church, Clonbur .  Mass for Sean Halloran tomorrow Wednesday at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery.

Michael John Murphy

New Street, Ballinrobe, Mayo.  Reposing at Cummins Funeral Home Ballinrobe this evening from 5.  Removal at 8 to St Mary’s Church.  Mass for Michael John Murphy tomorrow Wednesday at 1.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballinrobe.  House Private, by request.

print
Death Notices
Win with Burke Doors on Molly in the Morning
June 5, 2017
Death Notices Monday 5th June, 2017
June 4, 2017
Death Notices Sunday 4th June, 2017
June 3, 2017
Death Notices Saturday 3rd June, 2017