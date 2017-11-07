Death Notices Tuesday 7th November, 2017

John also known as Jack Coyne

Keeraun, Rahoon. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Jack Coyne tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Anne Walsh nee McDermott

Killola, Roscahill. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at Killannin Church tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Anne Walsh at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Pat Mitchell

Ballinagar House, Abbey, Loughrea and formerly of Ballymoneen, Craughwell. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Mass for Patrick Pat Mitchell tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen cemetery.