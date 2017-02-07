Death Notices, Tuesday 7th of February, 2017

John Joe Tarpey

Cartron, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cappataggle Community Centre this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle. Mass for John Joe Tarpey tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilreekil Cemetery.

Evelyn Naughton nee Sweeney

Garbally, Ballinasloe and formerly Ballyliffin, Co. Donegal. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Evelyn Naughton tomorrow Wednesday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Darren Sammon

26 Millrace Apartments, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his parents residence, 33 St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 8. Removal to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Darren Sammon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to MS Ireland.

Anne Hadjifillipou nee Duggan

Fr. Griffin Road. Reposing at O’Flaherty’s Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Anne Hadjifillipou tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Matthew better known as Mattie Cunningham

Cartronearl, Ballinamore-Bridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mattie Cunningham in St. Brendan’s Church, Tohergar today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Chapelfinnerty cemetery.

Elaine Bownes nee Strictch

Meeltraun, Cloonfad, Roscommon. Reposing at her home this evening from 4 until 8. Arriving at St. Patricks Church, Cloonfad tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Elaine Bownes at 12. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.