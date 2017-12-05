Death Notices Tuesday 5th December, 2017

John also known as Johnny Kelly

Greenvalley Court, Woodford. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Johnny Kelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John Smyth

40 St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe and formerly of Knockcroghery, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for John Smyth tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Brendan Glynn

Peake, Eastwell, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. In his 93rd year. Reposing at Cappataggle Community Centre this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle. Mass for Brendan Glynn tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle Cemetery.

Tom Kelly

Old Road, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Tom Kelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Tommy O’Brien

Canal Stage, Recess. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard today from 3. Removal at 5 to Ballinafad Church arriving at 6. Mass for Tommy O’Brien tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad Cemetery.

Brother Kevin Michael Ruane

Patrician Brothers Monastery, Kingston, and Bunniconlon, Ballina, County Mayo. Reposing at the Monastery Chapel, Kingston today from 4 with prayers at 7. Removal to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Brother Kevin Michael Ruane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Gail Kieran

40 Dr. Mannix Road, Salthill. Removal this morning to Church of Christ the King, Salthill to arrive for Mass for Gail Kieran at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ability West.

Frank Nannery

Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Lavey, County Cavan and Killasona, County Longford. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Frank Nannery tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Brian Finneran

Feevagh, Dysart, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan this evening from 5:30 until 8:30. Removal tomorrow Wednesday from his home to St. Patrick’s Church, Dysart for mass for Brian Finneran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dysart Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.