Death Notices Tuesday 3rd October, 2017

Pat Folan

Sea View House, Lettermullen. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 7 and at his home in Lettermullen all day tomorrow Wednesday and on Thursday. Mass for Pat Folan on Friday at 12 in Star of the Sea Church, Lettermullen. Funeral afterwards to Cuigeal Cemetery.

Martin Farragher

Garryduff, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Mass for Martin Farragher tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Fahy nee Mullins

Glentane, Castleblakney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjacent church. Mass for Brigid Fahy tomorrow Wednesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killahawn Cemetery.