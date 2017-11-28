Death Notices Tuesday the 28th November

Peter Joseph also known as PJ Carroll

Lakeview Claregalway, and formerly of Carrolls Pub, Main Street, Mohill, County Leitrim. Reposing at his residence today from 3 until 9. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Patricks Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Mass for PJ Carroll on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Mannion

Abbeyland, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to Eyrecourt Church. Mass for Michael Mannion tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

Larry Kenehan

26 Bayview Rise, Ballybane and formerly of Thurles, County Tipperary. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Church of the Holy Family Mervue for mass for Larry Kenehan at 11. Private cremation to follow. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the R.N.L.I.

Anna Christina Brennan nee Kearney

Castletaylor, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Anna Christina Brennan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Arthritis Ireland.

Anthony Malachy Gaughan

The Maples, Glenbrack, Gort and formerly of Ballina and Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Dublin and London. Reposing at Blake Mannor Nursing Home, Ballinderreen this afternoon from 1pm. Removal at 3 to arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Carne, Belmullet at 7. Mass for Anthony Malachy Gaughan tomorrow Wednesday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Termoncarragh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael O’ Doherty also known as Micheál O’Dochartaigh

Knockeskeagh, Lahinch, County Clare and formerly of St. Mary’s College, Galway and Oranswell, Busypark. Reposing at Church of Our Lady and Saint Michael, Ennistymon today from 4.30 with funeral prayers at 6.30. Mass for Michael O’Doherty tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ennistymon. Family flowers only, by request.

Nancy Blake nee McDonagh

Kentstown Road, Navan, County Meath and formerly of Patrick Street, Ballyshrule, Portumna. Reposing at her daughter’s residence ‘Assisi’, Athlumney, Kentstown, Navan today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna for mass for Nancy Blake at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.

Eoin Burke

Clonbur. Reposing at Burke’s funeral home Clonbur today from 4. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church Clonbur. Mass for Eoin Burke tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Mask, Corrib and Mountain Rescue.

Neil McGhee

Loughrea and formerly of Howth, Dublin 13. Removal this morning to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea to arrive for mass for Neil McGhee at 12. Reposing again at his father’s residence, Grace O’Malley Drive, Howth, Dublin this evening from 7 until 9. Burial tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton, Co. Dublin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí and RNLI.