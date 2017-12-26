Death Notices Tuesday 26th December, 2017

Patsy Hanlon

Mount Prospect, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Complex tomorrow, Wednesday from 5 until 8. Mass for Patsy Hanlon in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Martin Devaney

St. Ignatius Terrace, Fairhill Road, Claddagh. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow, Wednesday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Martin Devaney on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Sarah Hynes nee Linnane

Parkmore, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow, Wednesday from 5:30. Removal at 8 to Doorus Church, Kinvara. Mass for Sarah Hynes on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Sheanon

Rathglass, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Áras Mhuire, New Inn tomorrow, Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Killian’s Church, New Inn. Mass for Patrick Sheanon on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Eugene Hardiman

Clough, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence in Clough, Gurteen, tomorrow, Wednesday from 4 until 8. Removal on Thursday to St. Michaels Church, Gurteen for mass for Eugene Hardiman at 12. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery, Newcastle. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea. There is going to be a one way traffic system in operation tomorrow evening. Entry from the Clough road and exit to Newcastle.

Sean Moylette

Fohenagh, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Fohenagh this evening from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh for mass for Sean Moylette tomorrow, Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Fohenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Gerard also known as Gerry McInerney

Nenagh and Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Kennedys Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary tomorrow, Wednesday from 4. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Mass for Gerard McInerney on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigids Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Catherine Gately nee Hannon

Correal, Four Roads, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan today from 3.30 until 6 followed by removal to the Church of Christ the Good Shepherd, Four Roads. Mass for Catherine Gately tomorrow, Wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Tisrara Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Roscommon University Hospital.

Gerard O’ Loughlin

Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Coleman’s Room, St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Gerard O’ Loughlin tomorrow, Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.