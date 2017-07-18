15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Death Notices Tuesday 18th July, 2017

By Reception
July 18, 2017

Time posted: 8:19 am

Margaret O’Shea nee O’Malley

Bridge Street, Headford.  Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford tomorrow Wednesday from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford.  Mass for Margaret O’Shea on Thursday at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.  House private, by request.

Una Farrell nee Hynes

University Road.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral.  Mass for Una Farrell tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

