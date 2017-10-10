Death Notices Tuesday 10th October, 2017

Phillip Murphy

Cuilmór, Peterswell and formerly of Balally, Dublin and Camolin, Co. Wexford. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Phillip Murphy tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Thomas’s Church, Peterswell. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

John McCabe

Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for John McCabe tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Tim Kelly

Claremount, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5 until 6:30. Mass for Tim Kelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Sr. Angela Murphy

formerly of Presentation Convent, Presentation Road, Galway and Tiaquin, Athenry. Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Presentation Road tomorrow Wednesday from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church. Mass for Sr. Angela Murphy on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Stephen Francis

Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road, Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Stephen Francis tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Patsy Gurren

Renmore and formerly of Kilkelly, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjacent church. Mass for Patsy Gurren tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Maree, Oranmore.

Anne McCormack nee Liddy

5 Brooklawn, Knocknacarra. Reposing at her home today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Anne McCormack at 11. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Simon Community.

Kathleen also known as Kay Reaney nee Byrne

Dromalga, Oldtown, Athlone. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Moore. Mass for Kay Reaney tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Maisie O’Grady nee Fahey

Tubber, Co. Clare and formerly of Kilbeacanty. Reposing at her home in Tubber this evening from 5:30 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church, Tubber for mass for Maisie O’Grady at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning, by request.

Colm Luibhéid

Montiagh, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway today from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjacent church. Mass for Colm Luibhéid tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Parkinson’s Association.

Eva Trayers

Dublin and formerly of Renville, Oranmore. Mass for Eva Trayers this morning at 10:30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.