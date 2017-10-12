Death Notices Thursday October 12th, 2017

Eamon Fallon

Moher, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Eamon Fallon tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Tom Morgan

Stonepark House, Glenamaddy and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Galway. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Tom Morgan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Teresa Carroll

Kearaun South, Ballyconneely and formerly of Sligo and England. Funeral cortege to arrive at Holy Family Church, Ballyconneely this evening at 6. Mass for Teresa Carroll tomorrow Friday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballyconneely New Cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy Monaghan

Feeragh, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph’s Church, Caherlistrane tomorrow Friday for mass for Jimmy Monaghan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Bernard Mongan

Cluide, Corrandulla. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today from 3. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bernard Mongan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Dermot Moran

Duniry, Loughrea and formerly of Coose, Whitegate, Co. Clare. Mass for Dermot Moran this afternoon at 2 in Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Woodford Youth Club.