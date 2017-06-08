Death Notices Thursday June 8th, 2017

John Curley

Ard Aoibhinn Drive, Ballybane Road and formerly McDara Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of The Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for John Curley on Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Galway Hospice Foundation.

Liam Gillane

The Square, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Liam Gillane tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Paddy also known as Pat Egan

Lisnagloss, Craughwell and formerly of Tullaroe, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Friday from 5 until 8. Removal on Saturday to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana for mass for Pat Egan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilogilleen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, University Hospital Galway.

Martina Buckley

Ard Alainn, Ballybane and formerly of Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Martina Buckley tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Evelyn Rocke nee Nicholson

Bermingham Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Evelyn Rocke tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Kellererin.

Alphonsus also known as Big John Kerin

Abbey House, Bell Harbour, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, New Quay this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Big John Kerin tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Corcomroe Abbey. Family flowers only, by request.

Darren King

Parklands, Tuam Road, Athenry and formerly of Gleannbhán, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of The Holy Family, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Darren King tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Michael Collins

Monksfield, Salthill and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Michael Collins tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killannin Cemetery, Rosscahill.

Michael also known as Mickie Martyn

Crossderry, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Clostoken Church. Mass for Mickie Martyn tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West, University Hospital Galway.

Orla O’Malley

Cordroon, Cross, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her residence today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of The Sacred Heart, Cross for mass for Orla O’Malley at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cross East Cemetery, Cross. House private at all other times, by request.