Death Notices Thursday 5th October, 2017

Joe O’Connor

formerly of Connolly Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Joe O’Connor on Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Glynn

South Park Place, Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Michael Glynn tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Anthony also known as Tony Blake

Tullach Árd, Rahoon and formerly of Abbey Terrace, Loughrea. Mass for Tony Blake today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Pat Folan

Sea View House, Lettermullen. Reposing at his home all day today. Mass for Pat Folan tomorrow Friday at 12 in Star of the Sea Church, Lettermullen. Funeral afterwards to Cuigeal Cemetery.