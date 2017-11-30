Death Notices Thursday 30th November, 2017

Una Flaherty nee Walsh

Lenaboy Gardens, Salthill and formerly of Killimor. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5:30. Removal at 6:30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Una Flaherty tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Cecilia also known as Sadie Griffin nee Dooley

Masonbrook, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Sadie Griffin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Kathleen Tierney nee O’Connor

Belmont, Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8 followed by removal to her home. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown tomorrow Friday for mass for Kathleen Tierney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery.

Sean Henry

Forest Glade, Portumna and formerly of Cloontumper, Bekan, Claremorris, County Mayo. Mass for Sean Henry today at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. In accordance with his wishes, Sean’s body will be donated to medical science. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or CROI.

Peter Joseph also known as PJ Carroll

Lakeview, Claregalway, and formerly of Carroll’s Pub, Main Street, Mohill, County Leitrim. Mass for PJ Carroll today at 11 in St. Patricks Church, Mohill. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.