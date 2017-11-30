15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Thursday 30th November, 2017

By Reception
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 8:14 am

Una Flaherty nee Walsh

Lenaboy Gardens, Salthill and formerly of Killimor.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 6:30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill.  Mass for Una Flaherty tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Cecilia also known as Sadie Griffin nee Dooley

Masonbrook, Loughrea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7.  Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Sadie Griffin at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.  House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Kathleen Tierney nee O’Connor

Belmont, Milltown.  Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8 followed by removal to her home. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown tomorrow  Friday for mass for Kathleen Tierney at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery.

Sean Henry

Forest Glade, Portumna and formerly of Cloontumper, Bekan, Claremorris, County Mayo. Mass for Sean Henry today at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. In accordance with his wishes, Sean’s body will be donated to medical science. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or CROI.

Peter Joseph also known as PJ Carroll

Lakeview, Claregalway, and formerly of Carroll’s Pub, Main Street, Mohill, County Leitrim.   Mass for PJ Carroll today at 11 in St. Patricks Church, Mohill.  Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

print
Death Notices
Over €3 million Sports Capital funding allocated to Galway clubs
November 29, 2017
Death Notices, Wednesday 29th of November
November 28, 2017
Death Notices Tuesday the 28th November
November 27, 2017
Death Notices Monday the 27th of November