Death Notices, Thursday 26th of January, 2017

Kathleen Fahy nee McDermott

Classaghroe, Glenamaddy. Reposing at her son, Gerry Fahy’s residence, Classaghroe tomorrow Friday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy on Saturday for mass for Kathleen Fahy at 10. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Glenamaddy. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Dermot Croke

Avalon, Coast Road, Oranmore. Reposing at his home tomorrow Friday from 5 until 8. Mass for Dermot Croke on Saturday at 1 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to Parkinsons Association.

Mary Farrell nee Fallon

Rockfield Cross, Athenry and formerly of Boyhill, Athenry, in her 95th year. Reposing at her home this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Mary Farrell tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Alma Fleming

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 9. House private at all other times. Removal tomorrow Friday to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin. No flowers, by request. A shuttle bus service will be in operation from St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy to Alma’s home this evening from 5.