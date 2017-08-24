Death Notices Thursday 24th August, 2017

Bridget Carr nee Devaney

Cave, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Maree Pastoral Centre tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining St. Joseph’s Church. Mass for Bridget Carr on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery.

May Brooks nee Killeen

Carrowreagh, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday from 5 until 8. Private removal on Saturday to St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell. Mass for May Brooks on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Michael John Rabbitte

Caherpuca, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin. Mass for Michael John Rabbitte on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.

Jim Burke Daly

Banagher, Milltown, Tuam. In his 102nd year. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Jim Burke Daly on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery, Milltown.

Anne Keating nee Fahy

The Maples and late of D’Alton Drive, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 7. Removal at 8:30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Anne Keating tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Harte nee Walsh

Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Maureen Harte tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Four Seasons c/o Brothers of Charity, Woodlands, Dublin Road, Renmore.

Annie Fallon nee Kerse

Cappard, Peterswell and Glanasloth, Loughrea. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Peterswell Church. Mass for Annie Fallon tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.