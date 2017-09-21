Death Notices Thursday 21st September, 2017

Mary Angela Doyle

Roscam and formerly of Glenanail, Tuam Road. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Angela Doyle on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Norah Costello nee Waldron

Mount Oval, Rochestown, Cork and formerly of Threadneedle Road, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5:30 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Norah Costello at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to charity of choice.

Ann Ruane

13 Camilaun Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ballard, Kilnayboy, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Bridget’s Church, Corofin this evening from 7 with prayers at 8. Mass for Ann Ruane tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilvoydane Cemetery, Co. Clare.

Bridie Foy nee Spelman

Emmet Avenue, Mervue and formerly of St. Bridget’s Place Lower, Woodquay. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjacent church. Mass for Bridie Foy tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kate Dempsey nee Burke

Masonbrook, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Mary Kate Dempsey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea.

Patricia also known at Patsy Prendergast nee Dolan

Kincullia, Loughrea. Removal today to arrive at Loughrea Cathedral for mass for Patsy Prendergast at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portumna Retirement Village Resident Activity Fund.

Patrick also known as Paddy Breheny

Ballinlass, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paddy Breheny today at 11:30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Tohergar. Funeral afterwards to Ballygar Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.