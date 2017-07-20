Death Notices Thursday 20th July, 2017 

Anne O’Connor nee Hernan

‘Tonevane’, Upper Newcastle and formerly of Liverpool. Reposing at her home today from 2 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road for mass for Anne O’Connor at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Christina Mannion nee Kelly

Castleview, Barnaderg, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnaderg this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Christina Mannion tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Colette Corkill nee Roberts

Formby, Liverpool, England. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, Galway this evening from 6 until 7:30. Private burial to follow tomorrow Friday morning.

Mary O’Meara nee Sherlock

Carrigahorig, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7:30. Funeral arriving at St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha tomorrow Friday for mass for Mary O’Meara at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O’Shea nee O’Malley

Bridge Street, Headford. Mass for Margaret O’Shea today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private, by request.