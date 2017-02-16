Death Notices, Thursday 16th of February, 2017

Bridget Jeveli nee Holleran

Florida, USA and formerly of Carrowkeel, Clonbur. Ashes arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur on Saturday for mass for Bridget Jeveli at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

Mary Larkin nee Sammon

Grange, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Larkin tomorrow Friday at 12 in Fahy Church, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to Kilaminogue Cemetery.

John Fahy

Walnut Grove, Ballinasloe and formerly of Raheen, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Dympna’s Church Kilnadeema tomorrow Friday for mass for John Fahy at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to CROI.

Cecil Cooke

Curragh House, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Funeral service for Cecil Cooke today at 2 in St. John’s Church, Ballinasloe. Interment afterwards in Holy Trinity Church Yard, Aughrim. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Friends of Portiuncula Hospital or the Ballinasloe Social Services.