Death Notices, Thursday 12th of January, 2017

John Comer

Kilcahill, Claregalway and formerly of Cashel, Glenamaddy. Reposing at his family home tomorrow Friday from 4 until 8, house private at all other times. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla on Saturday for mass for John Comer at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Margaret Sweeney nee Ryan

Tubberjarlath Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Margaret Sweeney on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Patrick also known as Pat Hughes

Clonskeagh, Dublin and formerly of Caherlistrane. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum, Dublin tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7. Removal on Saturday to Caherlistrane Church for mass for Pat Hughes at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

John Joe Brannelly

Belleville, Monivea, in his 92nd year. Reposing at Chapel of Rest adjoining Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the church. Mass for John Joe Brannelly tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Eamonn Buckley

Arbutus Avenue, Renmore and formerly of Athboy, County Meath. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening since 5.30. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Eamonn Buckley tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Diabetes Ireland.

Patrick also known as Paddy Burke

51 Killester Park, Dublin 5 and formerly of Carnaseer, Dunmore. Reposing at his home in Dublin all day today and tomorrow. Mass for Paddy Burke on Saturday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Athlone. Funeral afterwards to Coosan Cemetery.

John Daly

Tank Road, Claddaghduff, Clifden and formerly of Pontyzpass, Armagh. Reposing at his home this evening since 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Claddaghduff Church for mass for John Daly at 1. Funeral afterwards to Omey Cemetery.

David Hernon

Boleybeg, Barna. Reposing at his family home today since 12. Removal tomorrow Friday to Barna Church for mass for David Hernon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to CROI or Cancer Care West.

Kathleen Ward

Cosmona, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, today since 4. Removal at 6 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Kathleen Ward tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Paul Floss

Church Road, Patch, Moylough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this evening from 6 until 9. Mass for Paul Floss tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery.

Christine also known as Chris Conneely

Roscam and late of Doonreghan, Cashel, Connemara. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening since 5. Removal at 7 to St. James’s Church, Cashel. Mass for Chris Conneely tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Ulick O’Grady

Birmingham Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Ulick O’Grady tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Pieta House.