Molly in the Morning

Death Notices Thursday 11th May, 2017

By Reception
May 11, 2017

Time posted: 8:32 am

Nora Maloney

Coolough, Menlo.  Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothair Irwin this evening from 5.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Coolough.  Mass for Nora Maloney tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery.

Sr Bríd Stanislaus Leonard

Presentation Convent, Presentation Road and formerly of Creggduff, Corrandulla.  Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Presentation Road today from 3 with rosary at 5:45.  Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation road.  Mass for Sr. Bríd Stanislaus Leonard tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Paul Kelly

Coole Haven, Gort.  Mass for Paul Kelly today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara.  House private this morning.  Donations, if desired, to Kidney Dialysis, Merlin Park, Galway.

Death Notices
