The Keith Finnegan Show

Death Notices Thursday 10th August, 2017

August 10, 2017

Patrick Donnelly

Ballinlass, Ballinamore Bridge.  Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Tohergar.  Mass for Patrick Donnelly tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killian Cemetery.  Donations, if desired, to ICU, University Hospital, Galway care of Gordon & O’Connor’s Funeral Service.

 Nora Kelly nee Cullinan

Tarmon, Gort and formerly of Rineen, Ruan, Co. Clare. In her 99th year.  Reposing at Dolan’s Funeral Home, Shanaglish this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish.  Mass for Nora Kelly tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Ruan Cemetery, Co. Clare.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Katie Barrett nee Leonard

Tubbermore, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo.  Reposing at Hiney’s Funeral Home, Crossmolina this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Tiernan’s Church, Crossmolina.  Mass for Katie Barrett tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Crossmolina Cemetery.

Maureen Curley nee Birkett

Pearse Ave, Mervue and formerly of The Claddagh.  Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7:30 to the adjoining church.  Mass for Maureen Curley tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Pat Mackey

Tirellan Heights and formerly of Munster Avenue.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 7.  In accordance with Pat’s wishes, his remains will be removed to The National University of Ireland Galway to further medical research and science. House private and no flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Death Notices
